Jurors hear closing remark in trial over fatal prison riot

November 15, 2018 1:54 pm
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jurors are hearing closing arguments in the trial of three Delaware inmates charged in a prison riot in which a guard was killed and three other staffers taken hostage.

Prosecutors argued Thursday that Jarreau Ayers, Dwayne Staats and Deric Forney conspired to participate in the February 2017 riot and should be convicted of murder under Delaware’s “accomplice liability” law for the death of Sgt. Steven Floyd, even if none of them inflicted the blows that killed him.

The defense points out that prosecutors have no forensic evidence, saying their case is built entirely on conflicting statements from other inmates who are out to curry favor with prosecutors and prison officials in hopes of helping themselves.

The trial is the first of several for 17 inmates charged in the riot.

