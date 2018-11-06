Listen Live Sports

Last of 5 teens enters plea in fatal freeway rock-throwing

November 6, 2018 10:27 am
 
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A fifth teenager charged after a rock thrown from a Michigan highway overpass killed a man in a van below has entered a guilty plea in the case.

Sixteen-year-old Alexzander Miller pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in Genesee County Circuit Court. In exchange, other charges including second-degree murder will be dismissed.

Kenneth White was killed in October 2017 when the rock struck the van on Interstate 75 in Vienna Township, 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Detroit. Other cars also were damaged by rocks.

Kyle Anger, who was accused of throwing the rock that hit the van, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder. Three other teens — Mark Sekelsky, Mikadyn Payne and Trevor Gray — pleaded guilty to manslaughter in White’s death and are seeking probation .

