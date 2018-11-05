Listen Live Sports

Man captured a month after Chicago crash kills 3 people

November 5, 2018 1:36 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have captured a man who was wanted for weeks for a crash that killed a boy and two men in Chicago.

Police say Christopher Carter was arrested Friday, a month after fleeing on foot in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. He’s charged with murder, reckless homicide and other crimes.

Investigators believe the 27-year-old Carter was speeding on Oct. 1 when his car went through a red light and crashed into another vehicle. Two more vehicles were involved. Police were pursuing the Ford Fusion but had stopped chasing when the crash occurred.

Carter was in custody Monday. No lawyer has been identified to represent Carter and comment on the charges.

The victims were 3-year-old Cabari Turner of Gary, Indiana; 25-year-old Chrishawn Turner of Chicago; and 24-year-old Antonio Cowan of Chicago.

