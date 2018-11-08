Listen Live Sports

Man charged in 3 killings wanted by immigration authorities

November 8, 2018 10:58 am
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man whom federal authorities believe is in the U.S. illegally has been charged in the fatal shooting of two former roommates and a woman in southwest Missouri.

A second man has been charged as an accomplice.

Luis Perez was charged Tuesday with three counts of first-degree murder in the killings of 38-year-old Steven Marler, 23-year-old Aaron Hampton and 21-year-old Sabrina Starr in Springfield, Missouri. Perez faces eight other felony counts in the early November shootings.

Police say federal authorities believe the 23-year-old Perez is in the country illegally. No specifics have been released about his immigration status or nationality.

Nineteen-year-old Aaron Anderson, who told police he was waiting outside when the men were killed, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

