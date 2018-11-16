Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man competent for trial in ex-girlfriend’s gruesome killing

November 16, 2018 10:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been found competent to stand trial.

A Clark County judge ruled Thursday that 37-year-old Joseph Oberhansley is competent after prosecutors and the Jeffersonville man’s attorneys filed an agreement saying a competency hearing scheduled for Friday wasn’t needed.

Prosecutors say Oberhansley broke into the Jeffersonville home of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014, raped her, fatally stabbed her and ate parts of her body.

Oberhansley was found not competent to stand trial in October 2017 and moved to the Logansport State Hospital.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The News and Tribune reports that a hospital psychiatrist found in July that Oberhansley’s competency had been restored. He was returned to jail.

Oberhansley’s murder trial is scheduled for Aug. 19, 2019.

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized