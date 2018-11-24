Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man freed from prison accused of killing woman on same day

November 24, 2018 5:07 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

A man is accused of killing a woman on the same day he was released from an Arizona prison, authorities said Saturday.

David James Bohart was arrested at a hotel Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Marika L. Jones, 49. Tucson police said they found her body with stab wounds at a house two days earlier as well as a file of prison records on Bohart.

He was released Monday from the Tucson state prison complex, where he served a three-year sentence for possession or use of dangerous drugs, the Arizona Department of Corrections website said. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to check in to a court-ordered treatment facility, police said.

Bohart, 34, remained in jail Saturday. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police say Jones’ body was found after a man identifying himself as a lawyer from out of state called police Wednesday with information about a possible killing at the home. Authorities didn’t release the caller’s identity.

Police said they were already investigating in the same area after a man using a false name called 911 to report he had just been released from prison and killed his girlfriend. The man didn’t provide an address, and police weren’t able to immediately find anything.

Bohart served two previous stints in prison, according to the corrections department website. One was for a forgery conviction, and the other was another conviction for possession or use of dangerous drugs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending