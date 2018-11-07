Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man indicted after Delaware crash that killed 5

November 7, 2018 12:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — Court records show a man involved in a head-on Delaware crash that killed five members of a New Jersey family has been indicted.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 45-year-old Alvin Hubbard III of East New Market, Maryland was indicted by a grand jury Monday on five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and other offenses.

The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland in July, when a pickup driven by Hubbard crossed a median and hit their minivan.

The family’s matriarch, Mary Rose Ballocanag, survived. Her husband Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, New Jersey, and their four daughters died in the crash.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if Hubbard has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history