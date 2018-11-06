Listen Live Sports

Man killed at a Walmart in N. Carolina, suspect in custody

November 6, 2018 1:52 am
 
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man has been killed at a shooting in a Walmart and a suspect is in custody.

News outlets report Huntersville police say the shooting happened Monday afternoon. Police Chief Cleveland Spruill says a man was shot and killed near the produce section of the store. He says it’s too early in the investigation to say how the suspect and victim were connected.

Spruill says an on-duty officer was in the store and responded upon hearing gunfire. Other officers and a SWAT team training nearby then arrived.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the victim and suspect yet. Walmart released a statement about the attack, thanking police for a quick response that ended in an arrest.

