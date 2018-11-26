Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man ruled incompetent for trial in crash into bike riders

November 26, 2018 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Florida man accused of deliberately driving into a family on a bike ride is too mentally ill to stand trial.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Mark Kiser declared 31-year-old Mikese Morse incompetent to proceed Monday after reviewing a psychological assessment. Morse will go to a state hospital to receive mental health treatment before prosecution can continue.

Morse’s parents say they tried unsuccessfully for years to get their son treatment for schizophrenia.

Tampa police say 42-year-old Pedro Aguerreberry was riding on an off-road bike path with his two sons in June when Morse drove his car off the road, over a grass median and into them.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Aguerreberry was killed, and his 3-year-old boy was seriously injured. His 8-year-old son wasn’t seriously hurt.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House