Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man sentenced for fatal shooting in Buffalo 27 years ago

November 28, 2018 8:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 46-year-old man has been sentenced for fatally shooting a Buffalo teenager in 1991 in a case that sent the wrong man to prison for nearly 30 years.

Lamarr Scott was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison for killing 17-year-old Torriano Jackson and wounding his brother.

The brothers were hit by gunfire in August 1991 near a Buffalo restaurant. Even though Scott confessed to committing the crime, Valentino Dixon was convicted and sent to prison.

Dixon’s conviction on murder and attempted murder charges was vacated in September and he was released from prison after serving 27 years. While incarcerated, Dixon became a prison artist known for drawings of lush golf courses despite never having played the sport.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia