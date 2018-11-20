Listen Live Sports

Man, teen son accused in deer-dumping case may face charges

November 20, 2018 8:09 am
 
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors will consider if charges are appropriate for a white man and his 14-year-old son who were caught on camera dumping bloody deer carcasses on the hoods of cars owned by Somali-American men in Minnesota.

St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton said the investigative files will be sent to prosecutors in the city and county attorney’s offices Tuesday.

City attorneys generally prosecute misdemeanors while county attorneys handle felonies.

Police say the 62-year-old man watched from his pickup truck as his teenage son dumped the skinned carcasses on the cars parked outside a YMCA on Wednesday night. Investigators used surveillance video to track down the pair.

The suspects told police they just needed to get rid of the carcasses. Somali and Muslim leaders say they don’t believe that explanation.

