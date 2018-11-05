Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Michigan man sentenced to life for neighbor’s fatal shooting

November 5, 2018 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man will spend the rest of his life in prison in the fatal shooting of a neighbor as she cleared snow near her home.

WOOD-TV reports that 64-year-old Wendell Popejoy was sentenced Monday. He was found guilty last month of first-degree murder.

Sheila Bonge (BON’-gee) was slain in December 2017 outside her Crockery Township home, northwest of Grand Rapids. Police say she was shot while using a snowblower on an easement that she and neighbors used to get to their driveways.

Members of her family found Bonge’s body under snowfall down a hill behind Popejoy’s house.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

After his arrest, Popejoy told police that the 59-year-old Bonge was a “nuisance to the neighborhood” and the killing was a “snap decision.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps band performs for Veterans Day observance

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated