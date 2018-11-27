Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mississippi man dies after being shocked by police stun gun

November 27, 2018 8:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials are investigating the death of a man who became unresponsive after police shocked him with an electrical stun gun.

New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson tells local media that officers were responding to reports of a disturbance involving an uncontrollable man Monday evening. He says multiple officers struggled to handcuff 43-year-old Nathan Shane Mays and that after he didn’t obey commands for several minutes, an officer shocked him.

Robertson says Mays became unresponsive and officers immediately called for an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at a hospital when officers and medics couldn’t revive him.

Police say Mays was visiting the residence.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

One officer was treated in an emergency room for minor injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Security Cooperation Management...
12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia