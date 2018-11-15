Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mississippi traffic stop leads to arrest of Florida fugitive

November 15, 2018 3:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEAUMONT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a man wanted in Florida on molestation charges.

WDAM-TV reports 41-year-old Yoel Benitez was arrested Tuesday and is awaiting extradition at the Perry County Jail. A Perry County Sheriff’s Office statement says Benitez was pulled over that night and is wanted by authorities in Vero Beach, Florida. It’s unclear what prompted authorities to conduct the traffic stop.

Deputies say he’s wanted on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old and a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 years old. It’s unclear if Benitez has a lawyer.

___

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated