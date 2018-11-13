Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mom of Utah shooting victim: Gun owner should be prosecuted

November 13, 2018 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The mother of a University of Utah track athlete who was fatally shot by a sex offender parolee she had briefly dated says the person who loaned him the gun should be prosecuted.

Jill McCluskey made the comment in a tweet Tuesday in which she said “it is a great responsibility to own a gun.”

The 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey of Pullman, Washington, was killed on Oct. 22 by Melvin Rowland in a University of Utah parking lot in Salt Lake City.

University police chief Dale Brophy said on Oct. 25 that an acquaintance let Rowland use a gun after Rowland said his girlfriend wanted to learn to shoot. Brophy said the person had been duped and was cooperating with investigators and not facing charges at that time.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

University of Utah spokesman Chris Nelson said nothing has changed and that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots