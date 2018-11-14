Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Most hurt in crash at Social Security office out of hospital

November 14, 2018 12:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say most of the people hurt when a car crashed through the front of a Social Security office in New Jersey have been released from the hospital.

Eighteen of the 20 people hurt in Tuesday’s crash in Egg Harbor were treated for minor injuries and released that day. But two people remained hospitalized Wednesday, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when 56-year-old Donna Woodall was attempting to park. Authorities say the Atlantic City woman crashed her car into the lobby of the building where many people were waiting.

Authorities say the crash appears to be an accident. Its exact cause remains under investigation.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The building was deemed to be structurally sound after the crash.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated