Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Murder charges dropped against 2 men in boyhood memory case

November 28, 2018 12:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against two Detroit men who were granted a new trial based on the boyhood memory of a man who witnessed his mother’s slaying in 1999.

Justly Johnson and Kendrick Scott have been in prison or jail for nearly 20 years. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday it’s dropping the case, four months after the Michigan Supreme Court said the men deserved another trial.

Lisa Kindred was shot in a van on Mother’s Day in 1999. Her son, Charmous Skinner Jr., was 8 years old and also in the vehicle. His recollection of the shooter is different than the evidence offered at trial. Skinner was never interviewed by police.

David Moran of the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school says winning exonerations “never gets old.”

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia