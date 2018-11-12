Listen Live Sports

Nearly 170 neglected dogs seized from Iowa puppy mill

November 12, 2018 2:05 pm
 
NORTHWOOD, Iowa (AP) — Officials say nearly 170 dogs showing signs of neglect in filthy kennels have been seized from an overcrowded puppy mill in northern Iowa.

A news release on the Worth County Sheriff’s Office website says the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took the animals away for medical and other care after deputies served a warrant Monday. It described the dogs — all Samoyeds — as “fearful and undersocialized.”

Sheriff Dan Fank says investigators are still scouring the scene and that animal neglect charges are pending against the owner.

Officials say the dogs were kept in kennels that provided minimal protection from the elements and that they had no access to clean water.

