New Jersey man convicted in fatal attack on livery driver

November 23, 2018 2:02 pm
 
ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who rammed his BMW into a livery cab driver during an argument while his 16-month-old son was in the car has been convicted of aggravated manslaughter.

A jury in Union County convicted Emmanuel John for the attack in June 2017.

Authorities say the incident began with an argument over a dinged car door. John then allegedly beat 45-year-old Imran Masood before running his car into him when Masood tried to take a cellphone picture of his license plate.

The 45-year-old Masood, of Avenel, never regained consciousness and died at University Hospital in Newark.

John also was convicted of child endangerment because his infant son was in the back of the car.

The 33–year-old John, of Elizabeth, is scheduled for sentencing in January.

