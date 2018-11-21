New Justice Department head erroneously says bomber had help

NEW YORK (AP) — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker erroneously told an audience of law enforcement officials that a terrorist who set off bombs in New York and New Jersey had two co-conspirators overseas.

Whitaker made the remarks about the case of convicted bomber Ahmad Rahimi on Wednesday while addressing members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York.

He told the group Rahimi had “two alleged co-conspirators” and that one was in custody. There were actually no co-conspirators.

After receiving media inquiries, a Justice Department spokeswoman said the agency was issuing a “correction.”

Rahimi was sentenced to life in prison in February for detonating bombs that exploded in Manhattan and at a running event in New Jersey.

