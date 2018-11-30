Listen Live Sports

North Carolina pastor pleads guilty to child sex charges

November 30, 2018 10:01 am
 
WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) — A Baptist pastor and private school principal has pleaded guilty to performing inappropriate sex acts and sending several nude pictures to an underage girl in North Carolina.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports that 48-year-old Kevin Scott Heffner was sentenced to a minimum of 26 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and 12 counts of felony disseminating obscene material to a minor.

Authorities say the girl was a student at Victory Baptist Academy, where Heffner was the top administrator, and a member of his congregation.

Rockingham County prosecutor Jason Ramey called Heffner a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” who took advantage of his status as a spiritual leader.

The report didn’t have comment from Heffner.

