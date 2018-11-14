Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NYC man pleads guilty to trying to aid Islamic State group

November 14, 2018 10:27 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has admitted to trying to aid the Islamic State group by helping a co-conspirator travel abroad to fight for the militant group in the fall of 2015.

Federal prosecutors say Saddam Mohamed Raishani pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. The 32-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison.

Raishani was arrested last year as he tried to board a plane at Kennedy Airport to go to Syria. Authorities say Raishani wanted to join the militant group after helping another man get there.

Authorities say Raishani’s plans were foiled because he unwittingly contacted a person who was a confidential source working at the direction of law enforcement.

He’s to be sentenced March 8.

