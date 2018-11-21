Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officers fatally shoot man who fired at them outside Walmart

November 21, 2018 3:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Officers shot and killed a man who police say opened fire on them outside a Walmart in Alabama. A second person was found dead in the man’s car.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Jon Riley says the officers were responding to a call reporting a possible kidnapping about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in Talladega.

Al.com reports the man and the person whom he was accused of abducting were found dead in his vehicle. Riley says authorities don’t know if the suspect and victim knew each other.

One officer was shot and another was injured, but not by gunfire. They’re both expected to recover.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission