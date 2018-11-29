Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Official: Man shot, rammed car before wounding daughter

November 29, 2018 7:08 am
 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama official says a man drove into a car carrying his 9-year-old daughter, then shot into the car and wounded her.

Al.com reports 39-year-old Robert Hooper is accused of trying to kill his daughter, her mother and stepfather, and two other children on Sunday. His bail was set at $1 million on Wednesday.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright says Hooper chased a car his daughter was riding in along Interstate 10, shot out one of its tires, rammed into it and then shot into the vehicle, wounding his daughter in her shoulder.

The car carrying the girl was able to keep driving. Mobile police Cpl. LaDerrick DuBose said the shooting may have been having a child custody dispute with the victims.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

