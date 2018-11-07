Listen Live Sports

Officials: Teen shot by mother while sleeping has died

November 7, 2018 8:43 am
 
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Oklahoma say a 16-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head by her mother while she slept.

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Investigator Duston Todd said in a news release that Kloee Toliver “succumbed to her injuries” Tuesday night.

Toliver’s mother, Amy Hall , told officials that she shot Kloee early Nov. 1 at their home in Okmulgee, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa. Hall also fatally shot her 18-year-old son , Kayson Toliver, and tried to shoot her 14-year-old daughter.

Kloee Toliver was declared brain dead earlier this week, but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Hall is jailed on a first-degree murder charge in her son’s death. Todd says another first-degree murder charge will be added in her daughter’s death.

