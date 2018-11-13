Officials: Vegas air controller who went silent has resigned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say an air traffic controller who became incapacitated during a solo stint on a night shift last week in the tower at busy McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas has quit.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said in a statement Tuesday the unidentified controller was no longer employed by the agency.

An aide to Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus of Las Vegas says the controller resigned Sunday.

Titus is a member of the House Subcommittee on Aviation.

Officials have not said what caused the unidentified controller to slur words and became incapacitated on duty shortly before midnight Wednesday.

Another controller was summoned from break to take over in the tower and paramedics responded.

The FAA has since ordered two controllers to be in the tower during busy hours.

