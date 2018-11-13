Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officials: Vegas air controller who went silent has resigned

November 13, 2018 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say an air traffic controller who became incapacitated during a solo stint on a night shift last week in the tower at busy McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas has quit.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said in a statement Tuesday the unidentified controller was no longer employed by the agency.

An aide to Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus of Las Vegas says the controller resigned Sunday.

Titus is a member of the House Subcommittee on Aviation.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Officials have not said what caused the unidentified controller to slur words and became incapacitated on duty shortly before midnight Wednesday.

Another controller was summoned from break to take over in the tower and paramedics responded.

The FAA has since ordered two controllers to be in the tower during busy hours.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots