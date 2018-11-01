Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Officials: Woman left 2 children, meth in hot car to shop

November 1, 2018 2:45 am
 
PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a woman left two children in a hot car with a bag of meth while she went shopping.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 24-year-old Nicole Kaylan Buffington was arrested Tuesday on charges including child neglect with minor to no injury. A Pasco County Sheriff’s arrest report says deputies responded to a report of children left in a hot car that afternoon.

It says the children, ages 1 and 7, were found inside the car with a plastic bag filled with a “crystal like substance” that was in the driver’s seat. It says a test found it to be methamphetamine. Buffington was found in a nearby store, and deputies learned the children were in the car for about 20 minutes.

It’s unclear if Buffington has a lawyer.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

