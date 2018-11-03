Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Oregon noble fir cut down for US Capitol Christmas tree

November 3, 2018
 
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Workers have cut down a tree in western Oregon to be the 2018 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.

The Statesman Journal reports the 82-foot (25-meter) noble fir was cut down Friday in Willamette National Forest.

The tree will be displayed on the West Lawn of the Capitol Building in Washington, with a public tree-lighting ceremony in early December.

Officials say it’s the first time in the 47-year history of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Program that a noble fir has been selected.

The theme this year is “Find Your Trail!” in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System Act, and the 175th commemoration of the Oregon Trail.

