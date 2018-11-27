Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Passer-by rescues boy after SUV skids into Indianapolis pond

November 27, 2018 1:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a passer-by rescued a 4-year-old boy from a retention pond in Indianapolis after his family’s SUV apparently slid from an icy bridge into the frigid water.

The vehicle was one of two that drove into the pond Monday evening. Roads were icy after a wintry Midwest storm .

The fire department says the boy’s mother reported the SUV hit ice before plummeting down an embankment. The unidentified good Samaritan swam to the SUV and carried the small boy to medics before leaving.

WRTV video shows fire crews using a boat to rescue the mother and her 11- and 17-year-old daughters, who had climbed onto the roof of the vehicle.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Around the same time, a 50-year-old driver ended up in the pond after reportedly hitting ice. She swam to safety.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House