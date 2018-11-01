Police: 15-year-old dead, 3 teens hurt in Detroit shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a shooting at a home in Detroit left one 15-year-old boy dead and three other teenagers wounded.

Officer Vanessa Burt tells The Detroit News that investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting Wednesday at a home on the city’s east side. Police on Thursday said investigators were seeking two male suspects. One is 25-years-old and the other described as being in his mid-20s.

The wounded were identified as two 16-year-old boys and another 15-year-old boy. Authorities haven’t released their names. They were listed in serious condition.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.