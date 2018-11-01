Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 15-year-old dead, 3 teens hurt in Detroit shooting

November 1, 2018 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a shooting at a home in Detroit left one 15-year-old boy dead and three other teenagers wounded.

Officer Vanessa Burt tells The Detroit News that investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting Wednesday at a home on the city’s east side. Police on Thursday said investigators were seeking two male suspects. One is 25-years-old and the other described as being in his mid-20s.

The wounded were identified as two 16-year-old boys and another 15-year-old boy. Authorities haven’t released their names. They were listed in serious condition.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad