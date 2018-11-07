Listen Live Sports

Police accuse 11-year-old of putting pins in Halloween candy

November 7, 2018 7:24 pm
 
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have accused an 11-year-old of placing straight pins inside Halloween candy.

The Salisbury Post quotes the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office as saying the child faces felony charges, and has been referred to juvenile court and recommended for a mental evaluation.

A father reported his 12-year-old son bit into a mini-Snickers bar from his Halloween candy and noticed something was stuck to the roof of his mouth. The father says it was a straight pin.

A second family also reported a mini-Snickers bar with a metal object inside. In that instance, a parent found the candy and the child who had received it wasn’t hurt.

Authorities say the candy in both cases came from the same neighborhood.

Information from: Salisbury Post, http://www.salisburypost.com

