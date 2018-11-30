Listen Live Sports

Police: Couple, boy with pup for sale ambushed, shot

November 30, 2018 1:55 pm
 
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say one or more people ambushed and shot a 5-year-old boy and a man and woman who said they’d come to sell a puppy.

Shreveport Police Department spokeswoman Christina Curtis says the boy was shot once and the adults were shot multiple times when they showed up Wednesday evening.

They told investigators they had come to sell a puppy to someone they didn’t know.

The boy and man were hit in the upper body, and the woman in both the upper and lower body. Their wounds were not life-threatening.

Curtis said Thursday that investigators don’t know the reason for the shooting and haven’t made any arrests.

She says none of the bullets hit the puppy, which was picked up by animal control.

