Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Man fatally shot, deputy hurt in shootout

November 14, 2018 1:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT CHISWELL, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was seriously wounded in a shootout at a Virginia bus station.

Virginia State Police said in a news release that troopers and Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Fort Chiswell hotel Wednesday. When a deputy and trooper approached a suspect at a nearby Greyhound station, police say he fired at them and they returned fire.

Police say the man died and the deputy’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Sheriff Keith Dunagan says Deputy Jacob Goins, who’s white, wasn’t wearing his body camera since it wasn’t charged when his shift began. Virginia troopers don’t wear body cameras.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the man killed was black, and authorities are working to identify him.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated