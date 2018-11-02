Listen Live Sports

Police: Man shot dead while holding knife to woman’s throat

November 2, 2018 8:02 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia authorities say police officers shot and killed a man after he threatened to harm a pregnant woman while holding a knife to her throat.

Charleston Police Lt. Autumn Davis says 25-year-old Andrew Moore died Friday afternoon.

Media outlets report no one else was injured in the shooting. Davis says criminal and internal investigations into the shooting are underway. Davis says that “by all indicators, it appears as though it’s a justifiable shooting.”

Davis says when officers arrived at the scene, Moore placed a knife to the woman’s neck, threatened to harm her and refused to comply with the officers’ commands. Davis says the woman is almost nine months pregnant.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

