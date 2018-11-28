Listen Live Sports

Police: Man who says he killed 90 admits DC-area slaying

November 28, 2018 4:56 pm
 
LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Police say a man who says he killed as many as 90 people has admitted killing a still-unidentified woman in Maryland more than 45 years ago.

Prince George’s County Police announced Wednesday that cold case detectives interviewed Samuel Little this month after a Texas Ranger indicated Little killed someone in the Washington region in the 1970s. Police say the 78-year-old told detectives previously unreported details about an unsolved slaying in Laurel, Maryland.

Police couldn’t identify the skeletal remains of a white female around 19 years old with blonde or reddish hair found in 1972.

Little said he picked the victim up at a Washington bus station and she indicated she was recently divorced, from the Massachusetts area and might be a mother. Detectives are working to identify her.

