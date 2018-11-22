Listen Live Sports

Police: Officer shoots teen during domestic disturbance

November 22, 2018 4:25 pm
 
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and wounded a teen after responding to a domestic disturbance.

The Miami Herald reports that the shooting occurred on Thanksgiving at a Leisure City home, near Homestead.

Miami-Dade police say the 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower torso during a struggle with four officers. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police Director Juan Perez said during a news briefing that he had “a lot of concerns” about the shooting. No weapon was found on the teen.

State officials and county prosecutors will investigate the shooting.

Officials didn’t immediately release the names or races of the teen or officer involved in the shooting.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

