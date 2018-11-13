Police: Reporter and her uncle found dead inside home

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say two people found dead in a home died from gunshots, including a woman who was a reporter for Cleveland.com.

Perrysburg Township police in suburban Toledo say they found the two bodies Monday.

A coroner said Tuesday that 30-year-old Nikki Delamotte was shot several times. Delamotte had worked for Cleveland.com about two years and wrote human interest and culture stories.

The Wood County coroner says Delamotte’s uncle, 67-year-old Robert Delamotte, of Perrysburg Township, died from a single gunshot.

Authorities have not said what happened. Detectives say it’s a homicide investigation.

Cleveland.com reports Nikki Delamotte wanted to reconnect with her uncle after having little contact with her father’s family since her parents divorced.

Delamotte’s mother said her daughter went to visit her uncle Sunday.

