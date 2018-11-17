Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Police say woman fatally shot as husband was cleaning gun

November 17, 2018 4:14 pm
 
CORINTH, N.Y. (AP) — Police say an upstate New York woman was killed in an apparent accident when a shot discharged as her husband was cleaning his gun.

New York state police say 34-year-old Ashley Rosenbrock was shot Thursday night in her home in Corinth. She was pronounced dead at Saratoga Hospital.

Police said Saturday that Rosenbrock’s 35-year-old husband, Eric Rosenbrock, was “performing maintenance” on his legally owned handgun when it went off.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that Eric Rosenbrock is a science teacher in the Lake George school district and the father of three young children with his wife. The couple had an 18-month-old daughter who died from an infection five years ago.

