Police: Texas man fatally shoots relief worker in Florida

November 2, 2018 6:00 am
 
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Texas man fired from his hurricane relief job fatally shot a co-worker at a bus station in Florida.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports 24-year-old Ledesma Vonzell Wooden was arrested Wednesday on charges including homicide. Fort Walton Beach police say five people from Houston were in the area working for a company providing hurricane relief in Panama City.

A police report says Wooden fought with a worker over being fired and needing to buy his own bus ticket back to Houston. It says Wooden then grabbed a handgun from his luggage and shot at his former co-workers, killing 24-year-old Aija Rae Hunter and wounding 49-year-old Phillip Early Lydia.

Police say Wooden was caught fleeing the scene. It’s unclear if Wooden has a lawyer.

Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com

