Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Prosecutors dropping 2 charges against water park worker

November 30, 2018 4:16 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas prosecutors are dropping two criminal charges against a former employee at a water park where a 10-year-old boy died on a waterslide.

The charges accuse Tyler Miles of lying to authorities and concealing evidence from investigators, The Kansas City reported . Miles — who was director of operations at Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, when Caleb Schwab was decapitated on the ride on Aug. 7, 2016 — still faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment and aggravated battery.

Kansas Assistant Attorneys General Adam Zentner and Shon Qualseth asked a Wyandotte County judge to dismiss the charges in a motion filed Thursday. The motion doesn’t give a reason for why the attorney general’s office was dropping the charges. Spokesman Clint Bales said Friday that the office wouldn’t comment on pending litigation.

Miles, who now lives in Tennessee, was one of five people indicted by a grand jury last year after an investigation into the boy’s death on the 17-story Verruckt waterslide, which was marketed as the world’s tallest slide.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Caleb died when his raft went airborne and hit a metal pole. The slide never operated again and has been torn down.

The most serious charges were filed against Schlitterbahn owner Jeff Henry, Verruckt designer John Schooley and general contractor Henry & Sons Constructions. Each is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated endangerment of a child. The charges generally accuse them of designing and operating a ride that they knew was dangerous.

They have all pleaded not guilty. Their trials have not yet been scheduled.

Two maintenance men at the park, David Hughes and John Zalsman, were acquitted in October of lying to investigators.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor