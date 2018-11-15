Report: Key design flaws in bridge that had deadly collapse

MIAMI (AP) — Federal investigators say designers overestimated the strength of a critical section of a Florida International University pedestrian bridge that collapsed, killing six people, and they underestimated the load on that same section.

They say cracks that were observed in the bridge before it collapsed were consistent with those design errors.

However, the investigation is continuing, and the National Transportation Safety Board did not blame those errors for the March 15 collapse in the two-page investigative update released Thursday.

Six people died in the collapse. The bridge was meant to link Florida International University with the neighboring community of Sweetwater.

Experts from the Federal Highway Administration determined the design underestimated the structural load on the north end of the bridge while overestimating the strength of a key structural component.

