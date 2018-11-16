Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Services held for 2 victims of Southern California massacre

November 16, 2018 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Memorial services have been held for two victims of the mass shooting at a Southern California country bar.

Marine Corps veteran Daniel Manrique was remembered Friday at a church in Westlake Village near Los Angeles. Services for 22-year-old Kristina Morisette were held at a church in Simi Valley.

The 33-year-old Manrique served in Afghanistan in 2007. He volunteered at a hospital helping the homeless and managed a local chapter of a veterans help group.

Morisette was working as a cashier at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7 when a gunman killed a dozen people before committing suicide.

Advertisement

The Ventura County Star says her mourners included people who were at the bar that night and some of Kristina’s friends, dressed in cowboy hats and boots.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized