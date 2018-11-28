Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Pair killed ex-housemate over stolen PlayStation

November 28, 2018 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MAITLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in central Florida say a man was stabbed to death by his former housemates over a stolen PlayStation.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said 22-year-old Jake Bilotta and 21-year-old Ian McClurg coaxed the victim to the home they shared in Maitland. Investigators say he was lured under the premise of going to a party, and then stabbed several times with a chef’s knife.

The sheriff says a third housemate called deputies after arriving home and finding Bilotta putting a body in plastic bags.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Lemma says he’d previously lived at the home and the pair suspected him of stealing the game console.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bilotta and McClurg were arrested on homicide charges Tuesday. No attorneys are listed on their jail records.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia