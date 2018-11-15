Listen Live Sports

Spanish-language reporter wins temporary stay of deportation

November 15, 2018 5:36 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An appeals court has granted a two-week reprieve for a Spanish-language reporter facing deportation after he was arrested while covering an immigration rally in Tennessee.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday barred the U.S. government from removing Manuel Duran to El Salvador before Nov. 30. Judges are considering a motion to keep Duran in the country as they mull whether to reopen his case.

When Duran was arrested in Memphis in April, he still had a pending deportation order from 2007. Charges related to the protest were dropped but he was handed over to immigration officials and detained.

Duran’ lawyers say they plan to ask for asylum if his case is reopened, arguing that conditions are worsening for reporters in El Salvador.

