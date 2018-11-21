Listen Live Sports

State says ‘I Love NY’ signs have been removed by deadline

November 21, 2018 10:50 am
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials say hundreds of “I Love NY” tourism signs have been removed from the Thruway system and other state highways under an agreement with the federal government.

State Department of Transportation officials say the signs have been removed by Wednesday’s deadline set in an agreement reached earlier this year with the Federal Highway Administration.

The deal called for DOT and the Thruway Authority to remove about 400 large signs by Nov. 21 in order for the state to retain $14 million in federal highway funding.

The federal agency said the signs weren’t in compliance and had to be removed.

The agreement allows the first sign in the five-sign groupings to remain in place with modifications. The four follow-up signs in each group are being repositioned at welcome centers, rest areas and travel plazas.

