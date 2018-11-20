Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Suspect charged in Baby Hope death dies in custody

November 20, 2018 7:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A restaurant worker accused of killing a toddler known as Baby Hope, whose body was found in 1991 in New York City, has died in custody.

An official told The New York Times that Conrado Juarez died Sunday at Montefiore Nyack Hospital following complications related to pancreatic cancer.

State Correction Commission spokeswoman Janine Kava also confirmed his death.

The 57-year-old was awaiting trial for the last five years, charged in the murder of 4-year-old Angelica Castillo. The girl’s naked body was found in a cooler that had been left in a wooded area in upper Manhattan.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say she had been suffocated and molested. Her killing remained unsolved for more than two decades. Detectives named her Baby Hope.

Juarez’s lawyer, Michael J. Croce, declined to comment.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference