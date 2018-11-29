Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Suspected serial killer confesses to 5 Mississippi deaths

November 29, 2018 1:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Five Mississippi homicides are linked to a man suspected in dozens of deaths.

The FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program says Samuel Little has confessed to killings in Gulfport, Jackson and Pascagoula.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says Little is charged with killing Alice Taylor and Tracy Johnson, friends found strangled to death in 1992. Taylor was found Gulfport, while Johnson was found three weeks later in Saucier.

Peterson says Little is also charged with killing 36-year-old Julia Critchfield, found strangled in 1978 in a Saucier dirt pit.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Little has also confessed to killing Melinda Lapree of Pascagoula, found dead in a Gautier cemetery ditch in 1982.

Finally, Little confessed to killing a 16-year-old male in Jackson in 1984, but authorities have yet to match a name to that confession.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor