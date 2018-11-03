Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave

MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Fourteen staff members at an Idaho school district who donned caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and a border wall emblazoned with “Make America Great Again” have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Middleton School District superintendent Josh Middleton announced the decision Saturday at a special school board meeting.

After the announcement, the board went into executive session, which is not open to the public.

Board Chairman Tim Winkle says the costumes were part of a team building activity after school hours.

Advertisement

Photos were posted to the district’s Facebook page Thursday night and later removed, but screenshots captured the images that went viral.

Middleton is about 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of Boise, with 7,500 residents. The school district offers a migrant education program.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.