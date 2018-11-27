Thanksgiving triple-fatal shooting blamed on drug robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say it was a drug-related armed robbery that left three men dead and two others wounded on Thanksgiving Day at northeastern Indiana home.

In a probable cause affidavit filed Monday, Allen County prosecutors said the wounded men told police that one of the deceased was selling marijuana from the house in Fort Wayne. They say two attackers tried to rob them.

Authorities say 20-year-old Colton Messmer, 23-year-old Joevonn Johnson and 21-year-old Tracey Andrews were killed. One survivor was flown to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition, while the other was wounded in the back.

Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Kameron Joyner with five counts of aggravated battery. He is jailed awaiting a scheduled Thursday court hearing. Court records don’t list a defense attorney. Police are searching for another 22-year-old man.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.