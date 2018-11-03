The Latest: 2 dead after Amazon building collapses in storm

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on the collapse of a section of an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A company official says a second person is dead after part of an Amazon distribution warehouse collapsed amid severe weather in Baltimore.

Amazon’s senior vice president of operations Dave Clark said in a tweet Saturday that there were two fatalities at the site. Baltimore fire officials didn’t immediately respond to phone or email messages from The Associated Press.

Severe storms with strong winds tore through much of Maryland Friday evening.

News reports cite Baltimore fire officials as saying one man was found under debris Friday night and later pronounced dead, while a second man’s body was recovered early Saturday. Officials say a 50-foot wall at the warehouse collapsed.

12:45 a.m.

The fire department says one person is dead and another was unaccounted after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore’s southeast side, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Chief Roman Clark tells the Sun that a 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area. Clark says one person was found under debris and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, the Sun reports. He adds that a second person was unaccounted for.

Images taken from outside the facility showed a badly damaged truck and a knocked over light pole, the Sun reports.

The National Weather Service had earlier warned of thunderstorms in the area, with some producing gusty winds and heavy rain.

